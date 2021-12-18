Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Crews removing pedestal where Gen. Robert E. Lee statue stood in Richmond believe they have FINALLY discovered 1887 time capsule that may contain photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin
    Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they’ve found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887, Your Content has learned.

    The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected in 1890, was taken down in September.

    The news comes more than a year after Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal following protests over racism, police brutality erupted across the US.

    The day after the statue was removed, crews spent over 12 hours searching for the time capsule in the 40-foot tall pedestal, but were unable to locate it.

    However on Friday, Northam announced that crews found the top of a square box embedded in a 2,000-pound granite block,’according to The Hill.

