DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden’s ‘Trump fan’ housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden’s room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas, Your Content has learned.

The DOJ is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden’s room at a Florida rental tried to sell her diary to Project Veritas.

And whether the right wing group tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden trying to use the diary as leverage.

The New York Times revealed details about the probe Thursday, as investigators look into whether there was a criminal conspiracy to steal and publish the diary,’according to The New York Times.

