‘Don’t fight yesterday’s war’ NYC de Blasio joins with NY Gov. Kathy Hochul in rejecting another lockdown for the Big Apple and say his Times Square NYE’s party is STILL going ahead

The mayor of New York City has joined Gov. Kathy Hochul in rejecting any plans for another lockdown over the surge in COVID-19 cases, Your Content has learned.

Bill De Blasio, like Kathy Hochul, was insisting on Friday that vaccination and precaution is the best way to combat the city’s COVID-19 surge.

‘No, no, no,’ de Blasio told WNYC’ on Friday when asked about possible shutdowns of public schools and other activities.

‘Don’t fight yesterday’s war,’ he added. ‘This is not March of 2020. We’re one of the most highly vaccinated places in the United States of America’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday that she has no plans to use her authority to shut New York City down.

Hochul said that she did not want to go back to ‘painful’ lockdowns that damaged the economy and harmed children’s learning.

She said she wanted to keep restaurants and bars and public venues open, urging people to take precautions but live their lives.

The seven-day average positivity rate for New York City was 4.69 percent, but the positivity rate has doubled in the three days from December 9-12.

On Friday, the Rockettes announced they were canceling the rest of their Christmas Spectacular season at Radio City Music Hall due to COVID.

The announcement comes after Broadway productions such as Hamilton, Mrs Doubtfire and Tina The Tina Turner Musical have canceled shows,’according to The New York Post.

