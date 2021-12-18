‘Everyone told me it would be OK but it hasn’t gotten better’ Sandy Hook survivor, 14, breaks down in tears as she details lasting trauma of school shooting, nine years after tragedy that claimed 26 lives

A Sandy Hook shooting survivor broke down in tears as she detailed the lasting toll the traumatic incident has had on her, and said that it ‘hasn’t gotten any better,’ despite everyone telling her it was going to be OK, Your Content has learned.

Kaliah, now 14, was one of the survivors of the 2012 mass shooting that took place at Sandy Hook Elementary school and tragically took the lives 26 people.

Kaliah who was just a kindergartener when it happened said she has been ‘waiting for the day things get better,’ but admitted she is still struggling.

She became emotional as she opened up about it in a recent TikTok video which was posted just days before the nine year anniversary of the tragedy.

On December 14, 2012, 20 year old Adam Lanza walked into the school, which is located in Newtown, Connecticut, and shot and killed 20 children and six adults.

The incident became the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in U.S. history, and the fourth deadliest mass shooting of all time,’according to Up Worthy.

