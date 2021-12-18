Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Ex-FBI lawyer convicted of forgery in probe of Trump ties to Russia reinstated by D.C. Bar and can once again practice law
    A former top FBI lawyer convicted of forgery during the federal investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election can now practice law again in Washington, D.C. after a one-year suspension of his license, Your Content has learned.

    Kevin Clinesmith was convicted of forgery during the federal investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election.

    In January, Judge James Boasberg ordered the disgraced lawyer to work 400 hours of community service and 12 months probation.

    Clinesmith agreed to suspend his own license in August 2020, allowing him to serve out the sanction before his criminal sentence was up.

    His Washington DC license was reinstated on September 2,’according to The National Reviews.

