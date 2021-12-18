Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
More

    Federal appeals court REINSTATES Biden’s vaccine mandate for firms with 100 employees or more despite legal challenges from 27 states and religious groups: Battle now goes to SCOTUS
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private companies with more than 100 employees to move ahead, Your Content has learned.

    The ruling by the 6th US Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from OSHA.

    - Advertisement -

    Vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers.

    The law ‘authorizes OSHA to act on its charge ‘to assure safe and healthful working conditions for the nation´s work force,’ the ruling said.

    President Joe Biden unveiled in September regulations to increase the adult vaccination rate as a way of fighting the pandemic.

    Companies such as United have used mandates to increase the number of vaccinated employees, often with only a small number of workers refusing shots,’according to USA Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.