Federal appeals court REINSTATES Biden’s vaccine mandate for firms with 100 employees or more despite legal challenges from 27 states and religious groups: Battle now goes to SCOTUS

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private companies with more than 100 employees to move ahead, Your Content has learned.

The ruling by the 6th US Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from OSHA.

Vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers.

The law ‘authorizes OSHA to act on its charge ‘to assure safe and healthful working conditions for the nation´s work force,’ the ruling said.

President Joe Biden unveiled in September regulations to increase the adult vaccination rate as a way of fighting the pandemic.

Companies such as United have used mandates to increase the number of vaccinated employees, often with only a small number of workers refusing shots,’according to USA Today.

