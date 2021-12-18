Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Florida man who struck a cop with fire extinguisher and threw a wooden pole and plank at officers during Capitol riot is jailed for FIVE years the stiffest sentence for January 6 so far
    The Florida man who sprayed police officers with a fire extinguisher before throwing it at them during the Capitol riot has been given the harshest sentence yet more than five years – for his actions on January 6, Your Content has learned.

    Robert Palmer, 54, from Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months in jail for his involvement in the January 6 riot.

    He reportedly threw a fire extinguisher, wooden boards and a pole at Metropolitan Police.

    He was given the harshest sentence so far connected to January 6, with the next longest being 41 months,’according to The New York Times.

    - Advertisement -

