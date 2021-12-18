Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Gang of six thieves are arrested for 177 robberies Accused of ‘hunting’ elderly Asian women in year-long crime spree in San Francisco Bay Area
    An gang of robbers has been arrested after police said they targeted elderly Asian women in a string of at least 177 crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area, Your Content has learned.

    Police in San Jose announced six arrests Wednesday in year long robbery spree.

    Cops say the crew targeted elderly Asian women for violent robberies.

    Victims were stalked through parking lots before being surrounded and robbed.

    Suspects are tied to a string of 177 attacks around the San Francisco Bay Area,’according to The Washington Post.

