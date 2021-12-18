Giants legend and two-times Super Bowl winner Lawrence Taylor, 62, is arrested in Florida after registered sex offender failed to tell cops he changed address 10 years after paying for an underage prostitute

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrest in Florida on Thursday night for failing to tell authorities he changed his address, which he’s required to do by law as a registered sex offender, Your Content has learned.

Sex offender Lawrence Taylor, a former defensive end for the New York Giants, was arrested Thursday night for not telling authorities he changed his address.

Taylor, an NFL Hall of Famer, was required to register as a sex offender after patronizing a 16 year old prostitute in 2011.

Taylor was charged on two sex offender violations in Broward County, Florida.

His lawyer said the hall of famer was in the middle of divorcing his third wife and needed to stay at a nearby hotel.

Taylor has previously been arrested for attempting to buy drugs, leaving the scene of an auto accident and driving under the influence,’according to Texas News Today.

