Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Jailed 35 year old man is identified as the 'Shopping Cart Serial Killer' who murdered four women he met on dating apps and used trolley from Target to dump remains in Virginia woods
    By Your Content Staff
    A Washington DC man arrested last month and charged with murdering two women in Virginia has been identified as the ‘Shopping Cart Serial Killer’ after being linked to two more women found dead in the state and cops fear there may be more bodies in other states, Your Content has learned.

    Anthony Robinson, 35, linked to murders of four women in northern Virginia.

    Robinson was arrested in November and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Tonita Smith, 39, and Allene Redmon, 54.

    Smith and Redmon were found dead in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg before Thanksgiving; police say they were killed at different times.

    Evidence uncovered after Robinson’s arrest led police to a wooded area near Alexandria, where they found a container with two sets of human remains.

    One of the victims found in container was tentatively identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29, a pregnant mom who disappeared in September.

    Police dubbed Robinson ‘Shopping Cart Serial Killer’ because they say he used grocery store cart to transport victims’ bodies to their resting places.

    Cops say Robinson, who has no prior criminal history, did ‘unspeakable things with his victims’,’according to FOX5.

    according to FOX5.

