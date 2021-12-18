J&J shares nosedive after CDC announcement that its COVID vaccine CAN cause blood clots Americans are advised against the shot and told to get Pfizer or Moderna instead

Johnson & Johnson’s share price nosedived on Friday morning when the markets opened in reaction to the CDC’s announcement yesterday that Americans shouldn’t get the company’s COVID-19 vaccine because it can cause blood clots, Your Content has learned.

CDC panel on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna over J&J shots.

- Advertisement -

J&J jab has rare but serious side effects and appears to be less effective.

Until now, all three shots have been treated equally by US authorities.

The J&J one shot vaccine was temporarily hauled off the market in April.

It was then put back into circulation 16million people have received it.

- Advertisement -

Among them, it has a confirmed link to the deaths of nine people.

J&J will still be available but the CDC is saying Pfizer or Moderna are preferable.

The company’s shares dove by 2.8 percent on Friday after the announcement.

J&J insists that it is still ‘fully confident’ in its vaccine and is collecting more data.

Scientists have also suggested J&J’s vaccine doesn’t work against Omicron.

A booster is recommended within two months of J&J’s vaccine rather than six months, which is recommended for Pfizer and Moderna,’according to CNBC.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]