    J&J shares nosedive after CDC announcement that its COVID vaccine CAN cause blood clots Americans are advised against the shot and told to get Pfizer or Moderna instead
    Johnson & Johnson’s share price nosedived on Friday morning when the markets opened in reaction to the CDC’s announcement yesterday that Americans shouldn’t get the company’s COVID-19 vaccine because it can cause blood clots, Your Content has learned.

    CDC panel on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna over J&J shots.

    J&J jab has rare but serious side effects and appears to be less effective.

    Until now, all three shots have been treated equally by US authorities.

    The J&J one shot vaccine was temporarily hauled off the market in April.

    It was then put back into circulation 16million people have received it.

    Among them, it has a confirmed link to the deaths of nine people.

    J&J will still be available but the CDC is saying Pfizer or Moderna are preferable.

    The company’s shares dove by 2.8 percent on Friday after the announcement.

    J&J insists that it is still ‘fully confident’ in its vaccine and is collecting more data.

    Scientists have also suggested J&J’s vaccine doesn’t work against Omicron.

    A booster is recommended within two months of J&J’s vaccine rather than six months, which is recommended for Pfizer and Moderna,’according to CNBC.

