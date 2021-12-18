Kamala’s aide tries to CUT bad tempered interview with Charlamagne Tha God by ‘FAKING’ technical issues when host asks who real president is before VP snaps and declares ‘it’s Joe Biden and I’m Vice President and my name is Kamala Harris’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s outgoing aide Symone Sanders on Friday tried to cut off an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God in a heated exchange, after he questioned who really held the power in Washington D.C., Your Content has learned.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show.

Her spokeswoman Symone Sanders tried to end the interview by interrupting, saying ‘Can you hear me now?’

‘They’re acting like they can’t hear me,’ Charlamagne says, turning to a producer off-camera.

Interviewer angered Harris by asking why Joe Manchin was able to hold up Biden’s prized legislation.

‘So who’s the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?’ Charlamagne asked.

Harris, furious, accused Charlamagne of sounding like a Republican by questioning Biden’s legitimacy.

She added: ‘It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris’,’according to The New York Post.

