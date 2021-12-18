Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Missouri girl, seven, who survived tornado that killed her older sister and dumped her entire family in a field is learning to walk again Twisters killed 90 across five states
    A Missouri girl who saw a tornado rip apart her family home last week killing her older sister, hospitalizing her mother and breaking her vertebrae took her first steps on Thursday as she learns to walk again, Your Content has learned.

    Avalinn Rackley, 7, has started walking again after a tornado ripped apart her Missouri home last week, breaking her vertebrae, killing her sister and severely injuring her mother.

    The entire Rackley family took refuge in their bathroom before a tornado one of more than 30 storms that ravaged through five states launched them into the sky.

    Avalinn’s older sister, Annistyn, 9, died in the disaster and mother Meghan, 32, suffered sever brain trauma.

    Family members said Avalinn’s back surgery was a success and she will be able to go home by the weekend.

    At least 88 people were killed in the swarm of tornadoes that destroyed hundreds of homes.

    The total death toll is expected to rise as rescuers continue to search through the debris,’according to ABC News.

