‘My limbs hurt’: Tech exec, 30 becomes THIRD woman to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault, claiming he groped her in NYC restaurant in 2010: Star is dropped by talent agency and his wife ‘might spend Christmas apart from him’ after rape claims

A third woman has accused troubled Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault for allegedly groping her at a Manhattan restaurant in 2010 when she was 18, Your Content has learned.

Noth, 67, was accused of repeatedly groping an 18 year old hostess at the Da Marino restaurant in Manhattan’s Midtown in 2010.

The woman, 30, said the Sex and the City and Law and Order star came into the restaurant drunk and forcibly touched her as he pulled down her tights.

When she escaped to the back office, she claims Noth followed her and began kissing her and pressing her against a desk before she managed to pull him off.

The allegation comes as two other women allege that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015.

He was also accused of beating and threatening to kill and disfigure his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Beverly Johnson when they dated from 1990 to 1995.

Law and Order actress Zoe Lister-Jones also claimed North was sexually inappropriate to women at a NYC club in 2005.

Noth has denied all allegations but claims he had consensual relations with two of the accusers, allegedly angering his wife, Tara Wilson,’according to Texas News Today.

