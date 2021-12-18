Saturday, December 18, 2021
    New Yorkers vent fury at city’s lack of COVID testing capacity as pharmacies run out of kits, huge lines form and thousands wait HOURS in the rain Omicron wave drives record surge in cases
    New Yorkers are struggling to find COVID-19 tests as the city suffers a surge of infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Your Content has learned.

    Surge in demand has stretched the city’s testing capacity to the limit, with wait times of more than two hours.

    No Walgreens or Duane Reade locations in Manhattan had home test kits or appointments for testing.

    ‘New York City’s test sites don’t have enough capacity, staffing or supervision,’ one critic said ,’according to The New York Times.

