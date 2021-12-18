Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
More

    Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he’d committed a ‘hate crime’ in face off with Native American man
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network’s coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019, Your Content has learned.

    Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann announced via Twitter that he reached a settlement in his $275M lawsuit against NBC on Friday.

    - Advertisement -

    He claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that the network’s reporting when he was shown next to a Native American man ‘created a false narrative’

    Sandmann said the network ‘portrayed the “confrontation” as a “hate crime” committed by Nicholas’

    In January 2019, the Covington Catholic High School student, then 16, attended a March for Life event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

    Sandmann, while donning a pro Trump red MAGA hat, was approached by Nettive Americana elder Nathan Phillips.

    - Advertisement -

    The teen was recorded grinning as Phillips chanted in the white teenager’s face.

    The clip immediately skyrocketed to the forefront of media reports, which claimed that the incident was racially charged ,’according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.