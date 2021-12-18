Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
More

    Not the reaction she was looking for! Man is left horrified after his partner hides her positive pregnancy test in his WAFFLES ‘It has PEE on it why is it in my food?’
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An American woman has left a bad taste in TikTokers’ mouths after surprising her partner with a positive pregnancy test by hiding it in his waffles, Your Content has learned.

    A woman named Robbie shared a viral TikTok video of her surprise pregnancy test reveal.

    - Advertisement -

    She hid the pink test under waffles on a plate for her partner, who looked disgusted when he discovered it.

    He got upset with her for messing with his food and pointed out that there is urine on a pregnancy test.

    The comments on the video are overwhelmingly in agreement with the man, with thousands telling Robbie that what she did was disgusting,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.