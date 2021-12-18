Not the reaction she was looking for! Man is left horrified after his partner hides her positive pregnancy test in his WAFFLES ‘It has PEE on it why is it in my food?’

An American woman has left a bad taste in TikTokers’ mouths after surprising her partner with a positive pregnancy test by hiding it in his waffles, Your Content has learned.

A woman named Robbie shared a viral TikTok video of her surprise pregnancy test reveal.

- Advertisement -

She hid the pink test under waffles on a plate for her partner, who looked disgusted when he discovered it.

He got upset with her for messing with his food and pointed out that there is urine on a pregnancy test.

The comments on the video are overwhelmingly in agreement with the man, with thousands telling Robbie that what she did was disgusting,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]