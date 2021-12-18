Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
More

    NY AG Letitia James opens probe after New York man, 29, died six weeks after dousing himself in hand sanitizer during confrontation with cops and bursting into flames when they tasered him
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the case of an Upstate man who died more than six weeks after he doused himself in hand sanitizer and burst into flames when he was tased by police, Your Content has learned.

    Jason Jones, 29, who appeared intoxicated, was tased by officers at the Catskill Village Department during a confrontation in early November.

    - Advertisement -

    Jones was declared dead on Wednesday.

    Kevin A. Luibrand, an attorney for Jones’ family, said he died after spending 48 days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

    James’ office can ‘assess’ incidents reported where an officer ‘may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission.’

    Luibrand said that when the officers deployed the stun gun to subdue Jones, he caught fire,’according to The News Chant.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.