NY AG Letitia James opens probe after New York man, 29, died six weeks after dousing himself in hand sanitizer during confrontation with cops and bursting into flames when they tasered him

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the case of an Upstate man who died more than six weeks after he doused himself in hand sanitizer and burst into flames when he was tased by police, Your Content has learned.

Jason Jones, 29, who appeared intoxicated, was tased by officers at the Catskill Village Department during a confrontation in early November.

Jones was declared dead on Wednesday.

Kevin A. Luibrand, an attorney for Jones’ family, said he died after spending 48 days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

James’ office can ‘assess’ incidents reported where an officer ‘may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission.’

Luibrand said that when the officers deployed the stun gun to subdue Jones, he caught fire,’according to The News Chant.

