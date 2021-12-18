Pennsylvania mother gives birth to ‘Tesla baby’ while electric car was in autopilot

A pregnant Pennsylvania woman gave birth in a Tesla after her husband put the electric car into autopilot and helped her deliver the baby before they reached the hospital, Your Content has learned.

Pennsylvania couple Yiran and Keating Sherry recounted their three month-old daughter Maeve Lily’s dramatic birth in the front seat of the couple’s Tesla.

Her journey into the world started on September 9 when Yiran had contractions in the middle of the night, the following morning her water broke.

With their son in the backseat, the parents set out for a 20 minute drive to the hospital while Yiran was crouched on the floor in front of the passenger seat.

Keating utilized the autopilot feature, still keeping his left hand on the wheel while tending to his wife, whose contractions were now at one minute apart.

When they pulled up to the hospital Yiran whispered, ‘Oh, my God, Keating. She’s out.’

Luckily a pediatrician just happened to be outside the hospital who called on nurses to rush to the Telsa to cut the umbilical over the car’s front seat,’according to Texas News Today.

