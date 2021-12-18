Plus size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Hunter McGrady reveals she was once FIRED from photoshoot as a teen because a producer said her SIZE TWO body was too ‘big’

Plus-size model Hunter McGrady revealed she almost quit modeling for good after she was asked to leave a photoshoot as a teen because a producer told her ‘We didn’t realize how big you were’, Your Content has learned.

Hunter, 28, began modeling when she was 15 years old, and although she went on to become a huge name in the industry, it was a hard journey for her.

- Advertisement -

When she first stepped into the industry as a teen, Hunter was a size two. But she was told she wasn’t thin enough, which affected her mental health.

The final straw for her was when she was asked to leave a photoshoot for a ‘stretchy’ T-shirt company after a producer told her she was ‘too big’

At the time, she said she was the ‘thinnest she had ever been,’ and was heartbroken when she was turned away from the job.

She then stopped modeling, and focused on her mental health. But when she saw other plus-size models start to appear in ads, she was inspired to try again.

- Advertisement -

Now, Hunter has starred in national campaigns for top fashion brands, walked the runway for major companies, and graced the covers of so many magazines,’according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]