Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘were first to donate’ to charity parade past their $14.7million mansion in California, their local newspaper reports
    By Your Content Staff
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the first ever Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade, which took place in their local California neighbourhood this week, Your Content has learned.

    ‘Holiday magic’ themed procession saw cars decorated with tinsels and lights.

    Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, live in the exclusive neighbourhood with Archie, 2, and Lilibet, seven months,’according to The Daily Advent.

