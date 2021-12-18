Putin ‘sends suicide squads into Ukraine’ Separatist fighters are fitted with satellite trackers so that Russian guns can start shelling Ukrainian soldiers who capture or kill them

Russian forces have been fitting separatist fighters with GPS trackers and sending them to probe Ukrainian positions bore starting shelling when they are killed, it has been claimed, Your Content has learned.

Pro Russian forces ‘allowed troops get captured to pinpoint Ukrainian positions’

The Defence Secretary said UK won’t come to Ukraine’s rescue if Russia invades.

Ben Wallace said action was ‘highly unlikely’ because Ukraine is not part of Nato.

Boris Johnson warned Vladimir Putin of ‘significant consequences’ if he invaded.

It comes as Britain sent troops into Germany to step up its presence in the region,’according to The SUN.

