Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Rapper Fetty Wap is arrested AGAIN weeks after he was busted by FBI on federal drug charges for transporting fentanyl and cocaine and posted $500K bail
    Fetty Wap was arrested Friday at Newark Liberty airport after his ankle monitor went off and alerted authorities to his whereabouts, Your Content has learned.

    The rapper was arrested Friday at Newark Liberty airport.

    Cops approached him after his ankle monitor alerted them to his whereabouts.

    Last month he was arrested in connection with a huge drug bust.

    He posted $500,000 bail and was released at the time,’according to The SUN.

