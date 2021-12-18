Rod Stewart, 76, and his son, 41, plead guilty to battery but will AVOID jail time after scuffle with security guard at exclusive Florida hotel on New Year’s Eve in 2019

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery but will be spared jail time in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 tussle with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel, Your Content has learned.

Rod Stewart and his son Sean pleaded guilty to battery stemming from brawl at Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on December 31, 2019.

Under the plea agreement, the father and son won’t serve any jail time, or be required to pay fines and won’t be placed on probation.

Hotel security guard Jessie Dixon accused singer of punching him in rib cage and his son of shoving him for turning them away from a private party,’according to The National News.

