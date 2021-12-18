Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
More

    San Francisco’s Mayor Breed FINALLY admits city is ‘in a crisis’ and declares ‘state of emergency’ to combat the ‘nasty’ streets of Tenderloin district where violent crime has exploded because of lenient sentencing policies
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency on Friday in Tenderloin, an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city’s poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods, Your Content has learned.

    Mayor London Breed, 47, has declared a state of emergency after saying San Francisco was in a drug overdose ‘crisis,’ as well as crime.

    - Advertisement -

    The city is experiencing multiple fentanyl deaths a day and the streets are littered with tents and human waste.

    The Tenderloin has long been an epicenter of homelessness and drug use.

    Part of her response is to increase police force and ‘accountability’,’according to CBS5.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.