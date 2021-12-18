San Francisco’s Mayor Breed FINALLY admits city is ‘in a crisis’ and declares ‘state of emergency’ to combat the ‘nasty’ streets of Tenderloin district where violent crime has exploded because of lenient sentencing policies

The mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency on Friday in Tenderloin, an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city’s poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods, Your Content has learned.

Mayor London Breed, 47, has declared a state of emergency after saying San Francisco was in a drug overdose ‘crisis,’ as well as crime.

- Advertisement -

The city is experiencing multiple fentanyl deaths a day and the streets are littered with tents and human waste.

The Tenderloin has long been an epicenter of homelessness and drug use.

Part of her response is to increase police force and ‘accountability’,’according to CBS5.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]