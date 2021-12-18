Shocking moment two teens escape out window and shimmy four stories down pipe as flames engulf their NYC apartment building

Dramatic video captured the moment two teenage siblings escaped out a fourth-floor window of their 14 story New York City building as flames engulfed their apartment in a blaze that left their mother critically injured and her boyfriend dead, Your Content has learned.

The moment two teens escaped out the fourth floor window of their NYC apartment as flames engulfed the building bursting out after them.

The fire left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Three civilians with life threatening injuries and four civilians with non-life-threatening injuries were rescued, FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Ajello reported.

An 18 year old girl and her 13 year old brother climbed out the window of their East Village public housing building early Thursday morning.

The teens made their way to a pipe and shimmied down to safety as neighbors recorded and rushed to welcome them on the ground.

The siblings were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in stable condition for treatment with a 46 year old woman in critical condition.

The woman is believed to be the teens’ mother and the deceased man is believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, according to neighbors.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, a neighbor said the deceased man ‘fixed bikes’ and had filled the East Village apartment with bikes.

NYC fire officials have reported 93 fires caused by lithium bike batteries so far in 2021 more than double that of last year.

The deceased man became the fifth fatal fire victim in a NYCHA building in a 28 hour stretch,’according to Daily News.

