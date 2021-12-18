Saturday, December 18, 2021
    SoulCycle instructor with rare autoimmune disease reveals she suffered a STROKE at age 33 after doctors spent MONTHS dismissing ‘unbearable’ symptoms of her illness
    A SoulCycle instructor with a rare autoimmune disease suffered months of unbearable stomach pain that doctors couldn’t diagnose and they repeatedly sent her home from the hospital until she had a stroke that caused one eye to swing outward, Your Content has learned.

    New York based fitness trainer Emma Zaks, now 39, was 33 when she began suffering from ‘unbearable’ stomach pain in January of 2015.

    She went to the ER multiple times, where doctors performed tests but only gave her vague diagnoses and put her on antibiotics and steroids.

    In April of 2015, she woke up seeing double and discovered that her right eye was now pointing to the side.

    She had suffered a stroke which caused a palsy her brain, making her right eye swing out.

    But doctors still didn’t determine that it was a stroke and sent her home once more, now wearing an eye patch.

    When she went back to the hospital in pain again, she was finally diagnosed with Wegener’s Vasculitis, a disease that attacks blood vessels.

    She received treatment for her symptoms, all of which were caused by her disease, but it took a year before a surgeon was able to fix her eye,’according to The Insider.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

