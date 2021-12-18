Saturday, December 18, 2021
    ‘There is no need for me to testify.’ Ghislaine Maxwell says she will NOT take the stand in her sex trafficking trial, claiming ‘the government has not proved its case’, as defense rests
    Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed that she would not be testifying in a dramatic moment on the final day of her defense, Your Content has learned.

    Ghislaine Maxwell said in court Friday that she would not be testifying in her own defense.

    ‘Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no need for me to testify,’ she said.

    The defense was able to call two witnesses Friday Eva Dubin, Epstein’s former longtime girlfriend, and Michelle Healy, a former employee.

    Both women denied participating in orgies and sexual massages with Maxwell accuser ‘Jane’ who testified earlier in the trial.

    Maxwell’s second day of defense got off to a rocky start Friday.

    One witness refused to respond to a subpoena, another said they would take the fifth and a third was not being called.

    In addition, Maxwell tried to have an 81-year old pub owner from England try to fly over to bolster her case at the 11th hour.

    Judge Alison Nathan appeared exasperated that these issues were being raised at the last minute and said she did not want to delay the trial,’according to VanityFair.

