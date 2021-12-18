Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
    U.S. authorities offer $5 million bounties for each of El Chapo’s sons as Mexico President López Obrador says American federal agents can’t just arrest them on Mexican soil
    The U.S. Department of State has offered $5 million rewards for any information that could help federal agents arrest the sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, but Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that American federal agents won’t be able to step on Mexican soil and apprehend them, Your Content has learned.

    The Department of State on Wednesday offered $5 million rewards for each of El Chapo’s sons who share control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

    Ovidio Guzmán López, Joaquín Guzmán López, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán are known as ‘Los Chapitos’

    The bounties were announced after President Joe Biden signed an executive decision that will expand capabilities to go after drug trafficking organizations.

    Ovidio Guzmán López, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán had been previously indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that American federal agents can’ just step on Mexican soil to detain El Chapo’s sons,’according to The Daily Advent.

