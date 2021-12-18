Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Ukrainian soldier is killed by ‘Russian separatist’ mortar attack as Putin demands NATO keeps out of Eastern Europe amid warnings of an invasion
    By Your Content Staff
    A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in a mortar attack by suspected Russian separatists in fighting around the border, amid fears Moscow is about to invade, Your Content has learned.

    Separatists targeted Ukraine’s positions with grenade launchers and mortar.

    The death brings Ukraine’s toll in the conflict to 65 since the start of the year.

    Russia has now laid out list of demands, including that Ukraine never join NATO.

    Putin has massed thousands of troops at the border amid fears of an invasion,’according to The Guardian.

