Urgent Covid superspreader alert for Taylor Swift album party in Sydney as NINETY SEVEN attendees test positive for the virus

An urgent health warning has been issued for a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney with 97 attendees testing positive to the virus, as officials desperately try to contact all 600 fans, Your Content has learned.

Some 600 people have been exposed to Covid after Taylor Swift listening event.

Sydney Metro Theatre from 9pm last Friday has been listed as an exposure site.

97 people who attended the listening event have returned positive Covid tests.

Anyone who attended the event is asked to get tested and isolate immediately,’according to NBC NEWS.

