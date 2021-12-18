‘We are broken’: Parents of two year old girl who nearly died of rare heart condition before being saved by transplant are devastated to learn their baby son has the SAME disease and is now fighting for his life while awaiting a donor organ

A New York family is experiencing the unimaginable as they watch an artificial heart keep their one year old son alive while he awaits a heart transplant just two years after their daughter underwent surgeries for the exact same rare heart condition, Your Content has learned.

Brian and Ashley Cotter’s then two month old daughter Ruby was rushed to the hospital and nearly died in 2019.

She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart condition that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

Ruby had surgery to have an artificial heart implanted to keep her alive for months until she could get a donor heart.

Weeks ago, the couple’s son Everett, who turns one this month, was hospitalized with similar symptoms and diagnosed with the same disease.

He has been implanted with an artificial heart as well is living at the hospital as he waits for a transplant.

Though the rare condition can be hereditary, neither Brian, 37, nor Ashley, 31, have the mutated gene that might cause it.

Ruby, who takes mediations and gets regular checkups, is now thriving but ‘looks for her brother sometimes and still says night night to him at bed time’,’according to ABC13.

