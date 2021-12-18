Saturday, December 18, 2021
    Woke Los Angeles DA George Gascón will NOT prosecute juveniles accused of sexual battery, assault and burglary under his expanded ‘restorative justice’ program in favor of ‘rehabilitation’
    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is expanding a program to drop criminal proceedings against juveniles charged with a range of felonies, according to a leaked memo, Your Content has learned.

    Leaked memo outlines Los Angeles district attorney’s new diversion program.

    Plan would drop criminal charges against juveniles for certain felonies.

    Burglary, assault, robbery, arson and sexual battery charges would be eligible.

    However, firearms charges, rape and homicide are not part of the program.

    DA George Gascon has called for more rehabilitation in the justice system.

    He cites the murder of Jaqueline Avant as a failure of ‘tough on crime’ policies ,’according to NEAWW.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

