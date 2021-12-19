‘At so many forks in the road, she chose the wrong path’ Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves court hand in hand with her husband as closing arguments finish and jury begins deliberating in her fraud trial She faces 20 years if found guilty

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes left court walking hand in hand with her husband as closing arguments finished in her fraud trial on Friday, Your Content has learned.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 37, left the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, walking holding hands with her husband, Billy Evans.

Holmes fraud trail has been handed off to the jury on Friday as they decide whether or not Holmes turned her blood-testing start up into a scam.

The trail has gone on for three months, featuring 32 witnesses.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in jail and face steep fines.

Holmes has tried to pass the buck to COO Sunny Balwani, who she claims was controlling her life and abusing her amid the company’s troubles,’according to CNBC.

