Sunday, December 19, 2021
Sunday, December 19, 2021
More

    ‘At so many forks in the road, she chose the wrong path’ Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves court hand in hand with her husband as closing arguments finish and jury begins deliberating in her fraud trial She faces 20 years if found guilty
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes left court walking hand in hand with her husband as closing arguments finished in her fraud trial on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 37, left the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, walking holding hands with her husband, Billy Evans.

    - Advertisement -

    Holmes fraud trail has been handed off to the jury on Friday as they decide whether or not Holmes turned her blood-testing start up into a scam.

    The trail has gone on for three months, featuring 32 witnesses.

    If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in jail and face steep fines.

    Holmes has tried to pass the buck to COO Sunny Balwani, who she claims was controlling her life and abusing her amid the company’s troubles,’according to CNBC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.