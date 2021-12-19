Sunday, December 19, 2021
Sunday, December 19, 2021
    Holland is set to go into an even TOUGHER lockdown tonight with every business ordered to close except essential shops as EU considers PCR tests for every new arrival and French ban on Brits causes chaos at Channel
    The Netherlands is set to announce a new lockdown today with tough anti Covid measures after the European Commission chief said everyone entering the EU should get PCR tests, Your Content has learned.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will announce a new lockdown during a press conference at 7pm tonight.

    The country introduced a partial lockdown on November 28, restricting social gatherings to 13 people.

    Advisory body had recommended closure of non-essential stores, schools, gyms, cafes and museums.

    Meanwhile, in Brussels on Thursday, Ursula von der Leyen asked EU leaders to reintroduce PCR tests,’according to PBS News.

