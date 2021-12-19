‘Omicron will not take a holiday’Ontario bans DANCING as it slashes outdoor gatherings from 100 to 25 and indoor limits from 25 people to 10 while restaurants and bars see their indoor capacity cut in half

The fast-spread of the Omicron variant around the world has forced Canada’s largest province to reinstate restrictions on social gatherings and impose a curfew at bars and restaurants where dancing will no longer be allowed just a week before Christmas, Your Content has learned.

Ontario’s limit on indoor social gatherings has been decreased from 25 people to 10, and outdoors from 100 to 25, amid fears over the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, indoor capacity at restaurants and bars will be cut in half and will also have to close at 11 pm.

Beginning Sunday, December 19, the Canadian province will be implementing the new social gathering limits.

No drinks or food will be served at sporting events, concerts, plays or movie theaters in light of the spread of the latest COVID-19 variant.

Doug Ford, the province’s controversial Premier, announced the changes on Friday afternoon during an appearance at Queens Park.

On Friday, the same day Ford made the province-wide announcements, there were 157 patients with COVID in intensive care, the Toronto Star reported.

The news comes as the province reported 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 Friday,’according to CTV News.

