Americans face long check in lines and hours long waits for Covid tests at airports as an estimated 110 MILLION people take to the roads and skies Traveler numbers are set to return to almost pre-pandemic levels

Travelers should brace for long waits at airports and lengthy traffic on the roads as an estimated 109 million people are set to travel between December 23rd and January 2nd this year a 34 percent increase from the same time period in 2020, Your Content has learned.

More than 109 million people are traveling more than 50 miles between December 23rd and January 2nd this year.

AAA predicted that 27.7 more people than this time in 2020 only eight percent less than this time in 2019 would be traveling.

Of those, 6.4 million will be traveling by air, compared to 2.3 million during the holiday season of 2020.

Over the past three days, the Transportation Security Administration has screened more than two million passengers each day at airports.

A ripple of flight delays and cancellations led to major delays at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday.

On Sunday, officials expected 27,256 passengers at the Texas airport, almost triple from 2020.

John F. Kennedy International Airport tweeted that they ‘STRONGLY advised that you obtain a test PRIOR to coming to the airport’

Wait times for COVID-testing there were four hours long at JFK on Sunday.

At Logan International, travelers were advised to take COVID tests before arriving rather than at airport testing centers with wait times up to 5 hours,’according to The Daily Mail.

