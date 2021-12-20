Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    An arresting performance! Shocking moment rookie cop performs a LAPDANCE for married NYPD lieutenant at their holiday party and now he’s been reassigned to a transit unit
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A married New York City police lieutenant has reportedly been reassigned to a Transit unit after he was filmed receiving a lap dance from one of his underlings during a raucous holiday party, Your Content has learned.

    GRAPHIC CONTENT: Lt. Nick McGarry has been reassigned while the NYPD investigates the incident.

    - Advertisement -

    The identity of the rookie female officer who danced on him is unknown.

    She wore a miniskirt and thigh high boots as she gyrated on his lap Thursday.

    The incident appears to have taken place at a holiday party for the 44th Precinct.

    McGarry is married and is living with his wife and kids in the suburbs.

    - Advertisement -

    Sources told the New York Post he knew he ‘f***** up’,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.