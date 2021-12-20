An arresting performance! Shocking moment rookie cop performs a LAPDANCE for married NYPD lieutenant at their holiday party and now he’s been reassigned to a transit unit

A married New York City police lieutenant has reportedly been reassigned to a Transit unit after he was filmed receiving a lap dance from one of his underlings during a raucous holiday party, Your Content has learned.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Lt. Nick McGarry has been reassigned while the NYPD investigates the incident.

The identity of the rookie female officer who danced on him is unknown.

She wore a miniskirt and thigh high boots as she gyrated on his lap Thursday.

The incident appears to have taken place at a holiday party for the 44th Precinct.

McGarry is married and is living with his wife and kids in the suburbs.

Sources told the New York Post he knew he ‘f***** up’,’according to The New York Post.

