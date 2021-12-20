Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
    Andy Cohen ‘had COVID-19 again’ and was ‘fully vaccinated’ which ‘reduced his symptoms’after suffering from coronavirus in March 2020
    Andy Cohen allegedly had COVID-19 for the second time, Your Content has learned.

    Andy Cohen ‘had COVID-19 for the second time two weeks ago’

    The Bravo host and EP ‘quarantined at home for 10 days and has since tested negative’

    The 53 year old star is ‘fully vaccinated,’ which ‘reduced his symptoms.

    Andy had COVID-19 in March 2020, which he revealed at the time via his Instagram.

    Two weeks ago, RHOBH production came to a halt after Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne all tested positive for COVID-19,’according to TMZ.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

