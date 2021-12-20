Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    ANOTHER Democrat says they won’t run in 2022 Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announces she won’t seek re-election with Pelosi facing a potential midterms bloodbath
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced Monday she will not seek reelection next year, making her the 22nd Democrat to retire, Your Content has learned.

    The centrist Democrat said that she was leaving Congress to spend more time with her kids.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Serving Central Florida has been the honor of my life, but it’s also been incredibly challenging for my family and me,’ she wrote on Twitter.

    She said that she was ‘consistently named one of the most bipartisan and effective members of Congress’

    ‘My greatest hope for my colleagues is that they do the same to stop the name calling, saber rattling and the disinformation and to listen to one another’,’according to The Washington Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.