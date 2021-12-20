ANOTHER Democrat says they won’t run in 2022 Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announces she won’t seek re-election with Pelosi facing a potential midterms bloodbath

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced Monday she will not seek reelection next year, making her the 22nd Democrat to retire, Your Content has learned.

The centrist Democrat said that she was leaving Congress to spend more time with her kids.

‘Serving Central Florida has been the honor of my life, but it’s also been incredibly challenging for my family and me,’ she wrote on Twitter.

She said that she was ‘consistently named one of the most bipartisan and effective members of Congress’

‘My greatest hope for my colleagues is that they do the same to stop the name calling, saber rattling and the disinformation and to listen to one another’,’according to The Washington Post.

