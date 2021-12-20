Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    Arkansas wife tells cops her husband may have killed their newborn while he was SLEEPWALKING as he faces second degree murder charge
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The wife of a man charged with murdering their newborn baby has told cops he may have been sleepwalking when their four week old daughter was killed, Your Content has learned.

    Charles Dugan, 26, is accused of beating the infant to death on August 29.

    - Advertisement -

    His wife told cops he may have been sleepwalking at time his daughter was killed.

    Dugan’s wife told detectives he once ‘body slammed’ her while sleep walking.

    Dugan, of Fayetteville, is charged with second degree murder,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.