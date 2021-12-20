Arkansas wife tells cops her husband may have killed their newborn while he was SLEEPWALKING as he faces second degree murder charge

The wife of a man charged with murdering their newborn baby has told cops he may have been sleepwalking when their four week old daughter was killed, Your Content has learned.

Charles Dugan, 26, is accused of beating the infant to death on August 29.

- Advertisement -

His wife told cops he may have been sleepwalking at time his daughter was killed.

Dugan’s wife told detectives he once ‘body slammed’ her while sleep walking.

Dugan, of Fayetteville, is charged with second degree murder,’according to The New York Post.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]