Monday, December 20, 2021
    Big Mac and rides: Chinese McDonald’s has EXERCISE BIKES for diners who want to burn calories as they consume them
    Chicken nuggets and Big Mac lovers have gone into overdrive after footage of a McDonald’s exercise bike in one of their stores, Your Content has learned.

    Chinese McDonald’s has exercise bikes for diners who want to burn calories.

    Health conscious diners can try to balance their calories while eating junk food.

    However, MailOnline research found you have to cycle up to 27 miles per Big Mac,’according to The SUN.

