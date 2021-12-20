Monday, December 20, 2021
    California cops say they've uncovered new DNA evidence they hope will solve disappearance of mom of three, 38, who vanished without a trace after job interview
    By Your Content Staff
    Police in the Bay Area believe they’ve uncovered new evidence to solve the 24 year old cold case of a missing mother of three who disappeared without a trace after a job interview, Your Content has learned.

    Janie June Coe, then 38, had a job interview on April 29, 1997.

    After the interview ended around 3 p.m. that day, she headed for her home on Penrod Drive in Petaluma.

    The job interview was the last place Coe was ever seen. She was reported missing a few days later on May 2.

    Police in the San Francisco area now believe DNA evidence has given them a break in the case.

    ‘Janie’s children have not heard from her since her disappearance,’ police said. ‘Twenty five years later, new DNA evidence has emerged in her disappearance.’

    Police have not given any details about the nature of the evidence or where they got it from, but they deemed it important enough to put out a press release,’according to California News Time.

