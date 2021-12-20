Monday, December 20, 2021
    California’s snow drought ends thanks to two weeks of bad weather which saw an entire winter’s worth of snow blanket large swathes of the Golden State
    California got some good news this past week as massive snow storms which dumped several feet of the white stuff on the Sierra Nevada Mountains boosted the drought stricken state’s average snowpack with more stormy weather in the forecast for the coming days, Your Content has learned.

    ‘Atmospheric river’ dumped several inches of rain and snow on drought stricken California last week.

    Within seven day span, the seasonal average snowpack in Sierra Nevada rose from 18 percent to 98 percent.

    Snowpack is snow that lies on the ground in mountains and then melts when the weather gets warmer.

    The snowpack atop the Sierra Nevada mountain range makes up about 30 percent of California’s water.

    The storm began last weekend in Northern California and brought heavy precipitation as far inland as Nevada.

    Palisades Tahoe ski resort reported more than 5 feet of snow over three days.

    More extreme weather is expected in the coming days, according to meteorologists.

    Coastal peaks north of San Francisco Bay could receive up to 8 inches of rain by Christmas morning,’according to The Daily Advent.

