    ‘Cannibal’, 39, is charged after Idaho police find microwaved body parts of 70 year old victim that murder suspect allegedly ate to ‘cure his brain’
    By Your Content Staff
    A deranged Idaho man was charged with cannibalism after he mutilated an elderly victim and microwaved his body parts before feasting on the remains to ‘cure his brain,’ authorities said, Your Content has learned.

    An Idaho man was charged with cannibalism and first degree murder last week after police discovered microwaved body parts in his home.

    James David Russell, 39, claimed eating the body parts ‘cured his brain’

    The victim, 70 year old David Flaget, had ‘several run ins’ with Russell prior to the September 10 murder, according to authorities.

    According to a probable cause affidavit, Russell believed that he could ‘heal himself by cutting off portions of (Flaget’s) flesh’ in order to ‘cure his brain’

    Police seized a bloody microwave and glass bowl from the crime scene, along with a bloodied knife and duffel bag.

    Police also noted that Flaget’s wrists were duct taped together, and it is believed he was restrained before he was murdered,’according to The New York Post.

