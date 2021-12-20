Chris Noth has lost a $12million deal to sell his tequila brand after being accused of sexual assault by three women, Your Content has learned.

Entertainment Arts Research, Inc. a Nevada based beverage company that often buys into celebrity drink brands, said it’s immediately ending discussions.

‘It doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,’ said the company’s CEO.

The deal would’ve been worth $12million in profits to Ambhar.

The tequila company did not respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment. The brand’s website still heavily features the actor, now 67.

This comes after a third woman has accused Noth of sexual assault for allegedly groping her at a Manhattan restaurant in 2010 when she was 18.

He has vehemently denied all claims made against him,’according to FOX.

