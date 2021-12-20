Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    CIA advisor and expert in foreign conflicts believes the US is ‘closer to civil war than anyone would like to believe’ and claims America is no longer a democracy but an ‘anocracy’
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A political science professor who serves on a panel that advises the CIA on when countries might slide into civil war amid factors like undemocratic tendencies has identified the U.S. as farther down that potential path than many could imagine, Your Content has learned.

    University of California academic Dr. Barbara Walter said the U.S. meets several of the telltale signs that are part of a road to insurgency.

    - Advertisement -

    Walter labels the U.S. as an ‘anocracy’ a category between a democracy and an autocracy.

    She points to a drop on the scale that ranks countries from Switzerland to Syria and looks for erosions of democracy.

    She writes that the U.S. has ‘entered very dangerous territory’ after a drop in rankings.

    Three retired U.S. generals have written that a potential split in the military might play out in a civil war if there is a coup attempt after 2024 ,’according to The California News Time.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.