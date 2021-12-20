CIA advisor and expert in foreign conflicts believes the US is ‘closer to civil war than anyone would like to believe’ and claims America is no longer a democracy but an ‘anocracy’

A political science professor who serves on a panel that advises the CIA on when countries might slide into civil war amid factors like undemocratic tendencies has identified the U.S. as farther down that potential path than many could imagine, Your Content has learned.

University of California academic Dr. Barbara Walter said the U.S. meets several of the telltale signs that are part of a road to insurgency.

Walter labels the U.S. as an ‘anocracy’ a category between a democracy and an autocracy.

She points to a drop on the scale that ranks countries from Switzerland to Syria and looks for erosions of democracy.

She writes that the U.S. has ‘entered very dangerous territory’ after a drop in rankings.

Three retired U.S. generals have written that a potential split in the military might play out in a civil war if there is a coup attempt after 2024 ,’according to The California News Time.

