Monday, December 20, 2021
Monday, December 20, 2021
More

    Colorado man, 76, is arrested on suspicion of killing New York girl, 15, in San Francisco more than 40 years ago as cops say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than 40 years ago as police suggest he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides, Your Content has learned.

    Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    He was booked for investigation of homocide in connection to Marissa Harvey.

    Marissa, 15, failed to return from Golden Gate Park while visiting family in 1978.

    New York teenager’s body was found a day later in nearby Sutro Heights Park,’according to ABC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.