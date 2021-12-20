Colorado man, 76, is arrested on suspicion of killing New York girl, 15, in San Francisco more than 40 years ago as cops say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than 40 years ago as police suggest he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides, Your Content has learned.

Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday.

He was booked for investigation of homocide in connection to Marissa Harvey.

Marissa, 15, failed to return from Golden Gate Park while visiting family in 1978.

New York teenager’s body was found a day later in nearby Sutro Heights Park,’according to ABC News.

