Donald Trump Jr. tells young Republicans that they need to be more aggressive with confronting ‘cheating’ Democrats he says have seized control of all major US institutions

Donald Trump Jr. told young Republicans attending a conference Sunday that letting liberal initiatives slide has gotten conservatives ‘nothing’ as he implored supporters to fight back against Democratic policies, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump Jr., 43, told a Turning Point conference in Arizona that passive behavior has gotten the Republican party nowhere.

The former president’s son said conservatives had to take a more aggressive approach to compete with ‘cheating’ Democrats.

He in a 30-minute speech also blasted President Joe Biden, decried cancel culture, and vowed to fight back against cancel culture.

Newly-revealed texts indicate Trump Jr. was aware of the significance of the Capitol riots, despite later trying to downplay the violence.

Trump Jr. sent panicked texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging outgoing president Donald Trump to ‘condemn this sh*t’,’according to The Guardian.

