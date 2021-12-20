Elon Musk says he will pay more than $11BILLION in taxes this year after Elizabeth Warren called him ‘the world’s richest freeloader’ in bitter war of words

Elon Musk has claimed he will pay more than $11billion in taxes this year after Elizabeth Warren accused him of ‘freeloading’ in bitter war of words, Your Content has learned.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed he will pay more than $11billion in taxes this year.

He took to Twitter to announce his 2021 bill amid his row with Elizabeth Warren.

Warren dubbed Musk ‘the world’s richest freeloader’ during a row over his taxes.

But Musk, 50, quickly hit back at her comments and called her ‘Senator Karen’,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

